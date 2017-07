ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray had promised to donate a dollar for every book to local animal shelters.

Well so far, he’s sold almost 6,000 copies. On Thursday, he sent out 11 different checks for $500 each to a variety of animal shelters, including ones that work with Pet Connection.

John also plans to buy protective K9 vests for police K9s in Rensselaer County from future book sales.