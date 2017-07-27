Fundraiser held in support of Teresian House

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer in Saratoga is more than horses at the track – it’s an important time for non-profits to fundraise.

Hundreds gathered Thursday evening at Saratoga National Golf Club to support the work of the Teresian House providing a caring home for the elderly and those in need of rehabilitation.

NEWS10 ABC anchor Lydia Kulbida emceed what’s also called a “friendraiser” telling more people about the good works of the Teresian House.

Former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings, Jr. was also honored on Thursday with the Teresian Community Service Award.

