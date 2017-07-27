Bike sharing arrives in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The rain didn’t stop the announcement of bike sharing coming to the Capital Region.

The CDTA partnered with CDPHP to make this program possible.

It features 160 bikes among 41 bike stations in Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs. Each bike has a GPS unit and computer keypad, making it simple for people to use.

“Just insert your credit card, decide how much time you want to use or ride. It pays the system and then you activate the bikes with your code, you give it a code and a way you go,” Carm Basile, CEO of CDTA, said.

This healthy, affordable program offers a fun mode of transportation to the community starting on Thursday.