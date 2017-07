This is Esme- cute little 2yo girl, very affectionate and good with other cats. May suffer from chronic upper respiratory issues but it doesn’t slow her down a bit. She’s been with us/foster since April.

Is she not the most gorgeous! A Steel gray color…with the softest hair….and so dainty. A sweetheart that will purr all day for you for sure !

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128