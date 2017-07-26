Tractor trailer rollover closes major Malta intersection for hours

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warm, gooey driveway tar was spilled over a major intersection in Saratoga County Wednesday.

It spilled at the traffic circle at Route 67 and the Northway.

The truck from the Gorman Group in Amsterdam was turning in the circle at Exit 12 when it flipped over and spilled hundreds of gallons of road and driveway tar.

Police shut down the Northway ramps to and from Route 67 for several hours while crews cleaned up the mess with oil absorbing materials.

There were no reports of injuries.