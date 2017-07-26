Saratoga family makes $2.5 million donation to Cleft-Craniofacial Center in Albany

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cleft-Craniofacial Center, an organization that helps kids born with cleft palate and other cranio-facial abnormalities is getting a huge boost in the form of a $2.5 million donation.

The Cleft-Craniofacial Center received the generous gift from the Moser family of Saratoga Springs.

The gift will help the recently developed center continue to grow its work providing surgeries and coordinated care to kids in the Capital Region.

“Life is tough enough to have a card stacked against you,” says Bob Moser. “that we can correct and be corrected, it’s just a great cause that we can find.”

“As the saying goes; to whom much is given, much is expected,” said Dr. Seun Adetayo M.D. of the Cleft-Craniofacial Center. “It’s more work for us, but it’s exciting. Our program has really expanded and the Moser family is really amazing people.”

The Mosers say they made the gift after realizing the need for this kind of care in the Capital Region.

Before the Cleft-Craniofacial Center opened two years ago, families in the area were forced to travel to clinics and hospitals hundreds of miles away.