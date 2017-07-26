Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on child porn charges

By Published:
Credit: MGN Online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy is facing child pornography charges.

Peter Farnum, 41, is accused of using a home computer to download and store thousands of files containing child pornography between October 2015 and April 2016.

Farnum appeared in federal court on Wednesday.   If convicted, he faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

