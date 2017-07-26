Report: Some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors contain traces of weed killer chemical

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Organic Consumers Association (OCA) released a report that found 10 of 11 samples of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tested positive for glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide.

The OCA is calling for Ben & Jerry’s to transition to using only organic ingredients, including milk, in its products.

The following flavors, according to OCA’s report, were found to have the herbicide: Peanut Butter Cup, Peanut Butter Cookie, Vanilla (two samples), Phish Food, The Tonight Dough, Half Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Americone Dream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Cherry Garcia was the only flavor  to test negative for the herbicide.

Ben & Jerry’s says all of its ice cream flavors are safe to eat.

The company released this statement:

We are aware of the recent New York Times article indicating that trace amount of glyphosate were found in some Ben & Jerry’s flavors. While we have not yet seen the results, we can confirm all Ben & Jerry’s products are safe to consume.

Even if the reported results are accurate, as the laboratory that conducted the test stated, a person would have to consume 145,000 eight-ounce servings PER DAY to reach the limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

