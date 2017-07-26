Police: Man had sexual contact with developmentally disabled victim

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim at the Vanderheyden Hall.

Police say in August 2016, Vanderheyden Hall contacted the New York State Justice Center after receiving a complaint about inappropriate behavior involving Justin Hope, 32, of Albany, and the victim, who is developmentally disabled.

Hope is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in Albany and Rensselaer County.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Police say additional charges are pending in Albany County.

Hope was arraigned and was released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court next month.