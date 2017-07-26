Planning board meeting being held on Troy movie theater proposal

Related Coverage Developer proposes movie theater at site of former Troy City Hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy is known for its small business atmosphere but a megaplex could be moving into the neighborhood.

Its proposed design is getting some mixed reactions. Whether you agree or disagree, Wednesday night is your chance to speak up.

Bow Tie Cinemas and Bonacio Construction want to build a movie theater here.

Its vision is a $20 million megaplex, with 11 theaters and a lower level garage.

Some people in the area are worried this design is not the best fit, turned off by the giant and modern look in the middle of this historic city.

Others are a bit more accepting, looking forward to a juxtaposition of the old and the new.

The city’s planning commission is holding a public hearing starting at 6:00 p.m.