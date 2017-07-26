Officials say a wet summer means more mosquitoes this year

This 2006 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A wet summer has been good news for mosquitoes in Vermont.

According to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, the state has seen about 30 percent more mosquitoes caught this year in its traps. The Burlington Free Press reports the area around Burlington has seen above average rates of rainfall this summer – about 14.6 inches since May 1.

While trappers reported the uptick, agency official Tim Schmalz says he could not say whether the number of mosquitoes this year is higher than average because the agency does not monitor the number it sees. Instead, it keeps track of the types of diseases mosquitoes are carrying and the species they’re seeing.

