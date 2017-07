SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say pushed a resident at Vanderheyden Hall.

Richard Labarge, 47, of Watervliet, is accused of pushing a resident down last June. The victim suffered some bruises.

Police say on June 26, they received a complaint that in August of 2016 Labarge pushed the person.

He’s charged with endangering the welfare of a person with disabilities.

He was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket.