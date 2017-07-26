Hundreds affected after skimmer placed on Glens Falls bank ATM

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fourth bank in the Glens Falls area has fallen victim to card skimming.

Hundreds of customers at the Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union in Glens Falls had money taken from their bank accounts after a skimming device was placed on the drive-thru ATM.

CEO Anthony LaPointe said the device was in the ATM from June 25 to July 2.

“And that skimming device was capturing card numbers, expiration dates, and personal identification numbers,” he said.

The security cameras caught two guys inserting the skimmer into the ATM, checking on it about four hours later, and eventually coming to remove it. Skimming devices are becoming so sophisticated trained eyes didn’t spot it.

“We had staff use our ATM machine,” LaPointe said. “Nobody saw anything.”

In the time the device was in the ATM, 321 cards were used. The bank was able to block the affected cards and reimbursed money to anyone who was targeted.

It’s still a scary thought for people.

“You would think the bank would be pretty secure, but it’s not.”

“Definitely something is going on that it’s happening so often so quickly.”

Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union is the fourth bank in the Glens Falls area to be hit by card skimming since the end of February.

To ensure you don’t fall victim, check your accounts often. When using an ATM, keep an eye out for anything strange.

Anyone who recognizes the guys captured on security footage is asked to contact Glens Falls police immediately.