DEC introduces new tool to improve air quality in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in the South End of Albany have been raising concerns about air quality for years, and now NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Basil Seggos says their persistence has paid off.

With crude oil trains traveling through the nearby Port of Albany, and some one thousand diesel trucks passing through on a daily basis, the people who live nearby have become increasingly concerned about their quality of life.

In response, the New York State DEC built a state-of-the-art quality monitoring system to gather the data they will need to make a change.

The trailer currently sits in front of the Ezra Prentice Apartments on South Pearl Street.

It’s equipped with real-time sensors, collecting air samples by the minute.

The trailer will remain onsite for about a year comparing samples and tracking patters in the data, all using science as the driving force behind the investigation.