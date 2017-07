Ross is a handsome 4-year-old Domestic Shorthaired cat. His family didn’t have time for him. He’s a sweet guy and good with other cats.

This guy is laid back…enjoys being on your lap….beautiful markings ! Likes to be held, has not been around dogs, but if a dog is fine with cats, he’d probably be fine as well.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128