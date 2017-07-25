Vermont reaches deal to run water lines to homes with PFOA

By Published:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont says a company that owns a Bennington facility that once used the chemical PFOA has agreed to pay for a $20 million public water line extension to about 200 homes whose private water supplies are contaminated with the chemical.

The settlement with Saint Gobain-Performance Plastics announced Tuesday is for an area west of Vermont Route 7A in a portion of Bennington and North Bennington.

Construction will begin this year.

The state says Saint Gobain has also agreed to continue investigating possible contamination in areas east of Route 7A.

PFOA is a possible carcinogen once used at a now-closed plant in North Bennington. It’s been found in the private water wells in the area.

In New Hampshire, Saint-Gobain has agreed to fund design efforts for a potential extension of public water service into Bedford in response to wells containing PFOA above state levels.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s