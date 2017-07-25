Report: Most dog owners admit to taking more pictures of their dog than significant other

SEATTLE (NEWS10) – Rover.com released a report looking into the psyche of modern dog owners.

The report, The Truth About Dog People, found that most people, 65 percent, admitted to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other. In fact, 54 percent of dog owners would consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover.

Other Key Findings

One in four people brought their pet on a date

Nearly 47 percent of those with a significant other admit they’d find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner.

Ninety-four of all dog owners consider their dog part of the family.

Fifty-six percent of dog people say hello to their dog first before greeting the rest of the family.

Seventy-eight of dog people would include their dog in family moments like marriage proposals, holiday cards, and vacations.

Eighty-eight percent of dog owners have done things to make sure their dog doesn’t get lonely when home alone.

One in three pet owners have shed a tear when leaving their dog at home

Fifty-six percent of dog owners have celebrated their dog’s birthday.

Three out of four parents use their dog or dog videos as pick-me-ups during a rough day

Dog ownership increases leisure time and physical activity by 70 percent.

Read the full report.