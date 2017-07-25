Rep. Stefanik’s ‘Military Residency Choice Act’ passes the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – A bill aimed at helping military families and spouses sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik is now headed to the U.S. Senate.

Congresswoman Stefanik’s “Military Residency Choice Act” passed the House on Monday with a bi-partisan vote.

The bill would allow a military spouse to keep their residency in one state, even as a couple moves from base to base.

Rep. Stefanik says the bill helps military spouses handle taxes and employment, especially those stationed in Saratoga County.

“As a proud representative of Fort Drum and the Navy Site at Kesselring, which I visited just this past Friday, I have heard firsthand about the challenges that military families face,” said Stefanik on Monday. “And I have the highest respect for the sacrifices these families make to help protect our nation and safeguard our freedom.”

Currently, military personnel are allowed to keep their residency in one state while moving from base to base, but their spouses cannot.