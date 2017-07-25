Lake George Park Commission expected to pass resolution shutting down Log Bay Day

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday marks one year since the fatal boat crash on Lake George that claimed the life of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

The crash happened on Log Bay Day, an annual day of celebration out on the lake. Now, there’s a push to make sure the notoriously problematic event is no more.

Those in favor of ending the floating party have been meeting since last summer, working on ways to make sure the event is banned once and for all.

On Tuesday, the Lake George Park Commission is expected to pass a resolution endorsing Log Bay Day’s closure.

The driver of the boat that ran over Charlotte McCue, Alex West, was convicted of drinking and doing drugs at Log Bay Day just hours before the deadly crash.

But even in years prior, the party day is notorious for ending with arrests and ambulances.

So now the Lake George Park Commission and Warren County Sheriff’s Office plan to shut down the bay on Monday, July 31st, the day the party would traditionally take place. The plan includes the addition of marine patrols from other countries.

The first meeting with law enforcement officers is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Another regularly scheduled meeting will follow at 10:00 a.m.

News10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details on the outcome of the meetings.