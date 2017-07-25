Gloversville man accused of intentionally starting fire inside religious building

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police claim a Gloversville man tried to set fire to a religious building.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire crews responded to a “box alarm” at the former YWCA on Bleecker Street. The building is currently being leased by the Agape Christian Fellowship.

Crews extinguished the fire, and investigators quickly determined it was a case of arson.

Mitchell Swart, 32, was arrested. Police said he is a member of the organization.

According to police, Swart unlawfully entered the building and used an accelerant to start a fire that caused damage to the building.

After his arrest, Swart escaped from the police department before being taken back into custody in the police department parking lot.

Swart was charged with Arson in the Third Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree and Escape in the Second Degree. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without bail due to having two previous felony convictions.

Police continue to investigate.