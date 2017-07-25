E-Cigarettes banned on school grounds in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill that would ban the use of electronic cigarettes on school grounds has been signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A survey in March revealed that e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled in the last two years. A recent Surgeon General’s report shows that it’s becoming the most commonly used form of nicotine among young people.

“This measure will further this administration’s efforts to combat teen smoking in all its forms and help create a stronger and healthier New York for all,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The statewide ban includes all public and private school property.