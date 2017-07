LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A young man with a mission, traveling coast to coast to put a smile on the face of police officers across the country brought his tour to the Capital Region.

Tyler Carach, 9, dressed as a superhero and delivered donuts to his heroes. They were at the State Police Barracks in Latham.

Dunkin Donuts provided the coffee and hundreds of treats.

When his trip ends in August, he’s expected to have delivered more than 10,000 doughnuts.