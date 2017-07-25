Couple found dead in Pittsfield home; autopsies scheduled

Published:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Pittsfield are trying to figure out what happened to a man and woman found dead in their city home.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office say the bodies of 53-year-old John Kordana and 39-year-old Celeste Kordana were found on Monday afternoon by police making a well-being check. Members of the Pittsfield Fire Department had to force entry into the home.

Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause of the deaths.

No other details were disclosed.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.

