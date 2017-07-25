Abused dog in Amsterdam continues path to recovery

Published:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An abused dog is pushing forward on her path to recovery.

New videos were shared by the Amsterdam Police Department of one of Princess’ therapy sessions. You can see in the videos, she is making great progess and is walking pretty well through the water.

We met Princess about three months ago after Amsterdam Police found her in a box left on the side of the road.

She had suffered multiple bone fractures and injuries to her spine.

No one has been charged with injuring her.

