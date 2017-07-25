AAA offering road side service to bicyclists

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – AAA announced it will be expanding its road side assistance service to bicycles in and around the Capital Region.

The service expansion will begin August 1 and will automatically apply to all current AAA members at no additional charge.

It works the same way as roadside assistance for cars and trucks.

The Albany Bicycle Coalition says it supports the new service saying it’s “committed to encouraging people to ride their bicycles and urge municipalities and other agencies to provide safe and convenient facilities for these riders.”