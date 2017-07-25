AAA offering road side service to bicyclists

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – AAA announced it will be expanding its road side assistance service to bicycles in and around the Capital Region.

The service expansion will begin August 1 and will automatically apply to all current AAA members at no additional charge.

It works the same way as roadside assistance for cars and trucks.

The Albany Bicycle Coalition says it supports the new service saying it’s “committed to encouraging people to ride their bicycles and urge municipalities and other agencies to provide safe and convenient facilities for these riders.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s