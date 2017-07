This is little Carlos. He’s a 2 year old small breed mix, super energetic and playful!

He loves kids, other dogs, cats and is so full of energy you can’t help but smile when Carlos is around! He’s neutered, utd on shots and ready to go home with you for pets and smiles all around!!

If you’d like to have Carlos for a playmate, he’d love to have you!!

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-428-2994