Woman accused in fiance’s river kayaking death pleads guilty

Angelika Graswald, right, stands in court with Michael Archer a forensic scientist, as her attorneys ask for bail and to unseal the indictment against her during a hearing Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Goshen, N.Y. Graswald has been charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of her fiance, Vincent Viafore while kayaking on the Hudson River. (Allyse Pulliam/Times Herald-Record via AP, Pool)

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) – A woman accused of removing a drain plug from her fiance’s kayak and contributing to his drowning on New York’s Hudson river has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Poughkeepsie resident Angelika Graswald removed the plug from 46-year-old Vincent Viafore’s kayak and pushed a floating paddle away from him after the kayak capsized in April 2015.

Graswald had been facing murder and manslaughter charges but pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Monday in Orange County Court.

Her attorney has said the death was an accident, caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.

Graswald had been in custody awaiting trial. The criminally negligent homicide charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

