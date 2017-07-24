Saratoga County bridge renamed in honor of Trooper Timothy Pratt

Related Coverage State trooper struck, killed by car on Ballard Road in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a measure to rename the County Route 33 bridge in Wilton in honor of Trooper Timothy Pratt.

The bridge will be renamed as the New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt Memorial Bridge.

Pratt was killed in the line of duty last October after getting struck by a vehicle while helping a truck driver in front of the State Police Troop G barracks in Wilton.

“Trooper Timothy Pratt’s devotion to the state of New York and the values of the State Police were unmistakable throughout his nearly 30 years of service,” Governor Cuomo said. “This action will help ensure his memory and service to his community will continue to be remembered, and I once again offer my deepest condolences to Trooper Pratt’s loved ones and fellow members of the New York State Police.”

Pratt joined New York State Police in 1987 and was assigned to the Traffic Incident Management detail.