Saratoga Casino Hotel hosting blood drive

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s something that takes just minutes of your day and has the potential to save multiple lives.

It’s always necessary to give blood because you never know who you’ll be helping.

If it’s been a while, you always have a chance to save a life by donating blood at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Everett Road.

On Monday, the Saratoga Casino Hotel teamed up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m.

Dozens of employees at the Saratoga Casino Hotel gave blood and the Red Cross is urging as many people that can donate blood to do inside the hotel ballroom.

The blood drive comes following an emergency call from the Red Cross for donors to give now. It’s currently experiencing a severe summer blood shortage, and need additional supplies so patients can continue receiving the lifesaving treatments they need. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

To date, Saratoga Casino Hotel has collected over 1,000 blood donations at their bi-annual blood drives. The collections have gone on to directly help over 3,000 patients in need.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment before going to the blood drive.

To schedule a time, click here.