SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local supermarket chain has raised a whole lot of money to help researchers fight cancer.

During the month of May, Price Chopper/Market 32 led their Round Up Your Change campaign for the American Cancer Society.

With the help from customers and employees, an impressive $58,600 was collected, up nearly 45 percent from last year.

With a $5,000 corporate donation, the grant total to be donated topped $63,000.