Police: Hometown Heroes banners intentionally damaged in Cairo

By Published:

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cairo Police Department says several Hometown Heroes banners on Main Street have been vandalized.

Police say the banners were intentionally cut.

“These banners mean so much to the community because of the Veterans that are recognized on the banners, some who have sacrificed their lives for us,” Sergeant Busch said.

Police say they are following up on leads and the investigation is “not at a dead end.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cairo Police Department at (518)-622-2324.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s