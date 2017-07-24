Police: Hometown Heroes banners intentionally damaged in Cairo

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cairo Police Department says several Hometown Heroes banners on Main Street have been vandalized.

Police say the banners were intentionally cut.

“These banners mean so much to the community because of the Veterans that are recognized on the banners, some who have sacrificed their lives for us,” Sergeant Busch said.

Police say they are following up on leads and the investigation is “not at a dead end.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cairo Police Department at (518)-622-2324.