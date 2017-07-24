Parole hearing scheduled for admitted serial child molester

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A notorious child predator is making yet another pitch to get out of prison.

His name is Louis VanWie. His victims say they are making their own plea to the parole board. They’re asking them to keep the man who admitted to molesting hundreds of kids behind bars.

“He’s a monster. I don’t think people like that change,” Kayla Wittman, one of VanWie’s victims, said.

Wittman was just six years old when she was molested by family friend Louis VanWie.

At the time of his arrest, Troy Police found a collection of children’s underwear and photos of young children inside the Troy handyman’s home.

Most chilling is that VanWie admitted to molesting hundreds of children over decades.

It was thanks to Kayla’s testimony and that of another victim that helped convict VanWie back in the 1990’s.

“I’m the one who spoke up, it makes me feel even more like he might want to retaliate. It’s just very scary situation.”

It’s a scary situation because Kayla received this letter notifying her that VanWie will go before the parole board in two weeks.

It will be his sixth try at freedom.

According to the Department of Corrections, VanWie is already eligible for conditional release having served two-thirds of his 30-year prison term.

In her effort to keep VanWie behind bars, Kayla has written a victim impact statement which will be read during VanWie’s parole hearing.

“He shouldn’t be out. It’s a fear that I’m going to have to live with every day that he’s out. And for those who never got justice.”

Kayla is talking about another one of VanWie’s victims, Gary Greenberg. He says he didn’t know his attacker until his arrest 30 years after he was sexually abused as a 6-year-old boy.

In an effort to eliminate the state’s statute of limitations for sex crimes, he and Kayla pushed for the Child Victims Act, which was killed even before it reached the Senate floor.

Kayla says the disappointment won’t stop them from trying to protect other kids from predators.

If he’s eligible for release, why is VanWie still behind bars? DOCCS say they are having trouble finding suitable housing.