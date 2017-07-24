NYSP: Brunswick woman with suspended license causes five-car accident

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Brunswick woman was issued several tickets after police said she caused a five-car accident while using her cell phone.

According to police, Brandy Nichols, 36, of Brunswick, caused a five-car accident on Hoosick Street in Brunswick on July 18.

They said Nichols was using her cell phone when she drove her vehicle into the back of a car, which caused a chain reaction with three other cars stopped in traffic. Three people involved were taken to Albany Medical Center and Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

Nichols was not injured. While being interviewed by police, officials said Nichols appeared impaired, failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

A DMV check revealed her license was suspended from previous impairment arrests, police said. She was also determined to be impaired.

Nichols was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree and Driving While Ability Impaired. She was sent to Rensselaer County Jail on $25,000 bail. She’s scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.