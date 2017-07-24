NY Department of Health issues catch and release advisory for anglers at Thayers Pond

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and Environmental Conservation found elevated levels of perfluorinated compound (PFCs) contamination in one of four water bodies tested in the Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh area.

As a result, the DOH has issued a catch and release advisory for Thayer Pond to ensure residents do not consume PFC-contaminated fish.

The DEC says the advisory applies to recreational fish only as commercial fishing is not permitted.

The DEC and DOH sampled fish from four popular lakes, ponds and streams used for recreational fishing. According to the DEC, sampling at each site included the testing of one or more fish species and minnow species to evaluate impacts to the ecological food chain.

“Aggressively investigating the full extent of PFC contamination and its potential impact on public health continues to be our top priority,” said DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker. “Whether it’s the water we drink or the fish that we catch, residents can be assured that the Department of Health is taking actions to protect New Yorkers.”

For more information about the DOH fish consumption advisories, visit www.health.ny.gov/fish

For more information about PFCs in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh:

http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html

http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108820.html