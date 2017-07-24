Gov. Cuomo issues executive order to expand access to voter registration

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to expand access to voter registration in the state.

The executive order directs all state agencies to make voter registration forms available to members of the public in person and the mail.

The governor’s office says these steps are necessary to help combat low voter participation in the state and new actions by the federal government to restrict voter access.

“It is our responsibility to make it as easy as possible for people to vote because that’s what democracy looks like,” Governor Cuomo said. “As the federal government and foreign powers threaten the sanctity of America’s democracy, I am exercising my executive power to expand the availability and opportunity for every New Yorker to register to vote.”

Read the executive order.

