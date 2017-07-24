Company to offer microchip implants to its employees

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (ABC NEWS) – A Wisconsin company says it’s about to become the first in the U.S. to offer microchip implants to its employees.

At Three Square Market in River Falls, a team of programmers designs software for breakroom markets.

Believe it or not, this is the reason they’re about to do this to more than 50 of their employees.

“It’s the next thing that’s inevitably gonna happen and we want to be a part of it,” Todd Westby, Three Square Market CEO, said.

The concept is pretty simple. Just like how you can buy something nowadays using your phone, what if you could use a microchip inside your hand instead?

“We’ll come up, scan the item. We’ll hit pay with a credit card, and it’s asking to swipe my proximity payment now. I’ll hold my hand up, just like my cell phone and it’ll pay for my product. My microchip is my credit card.”

More than 50 Three Square Market employees are having them implanted starting next week.

Not only can they buy stuff with them, they’ll also be able to use the chips to get in the front door and log onto their computers.

Each chip costs $300 and the company is picking up the tab.

The chip goes between your thumb and forefinger and Westby says the data is both encrypted and secure.

Westby says there is no GPS tracking in the chips.

Employees here aren’t required to get the chip.

In case you’re wondering, each one of these microchips is about the size of a grain of rice.

If you get the implant and change your mind, all you have to do is pop it back out.