Body of local Marine killed in military plane crash in Mississippi being returned to the Capital Region

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The body of a Marine who piloted a military plane that crashed in Mississippi that killed 16 service members is on his way back to the Capital Region.

As Major Caine Goyette’s body is being returned to the area, there is a State Police and Patriot Guard procession carrying his body from Pennsylvania to New Jersey then to the Capital Region. His body is being brought to a funeral home Monday afternoon.

Major Goyette graduated from Waterford-Halfmoon High School and was most recently living in Greenville with his wife.