7/24 Pet Connection: Okra

Okra. He greets everyone with a few barks, then he goes right back to playing with his toys or chilling on his bed.

This sweet guy is 9 years old but still enjoys playtime and walks. He’s good on a leash though strong. Overall he’s a pretty mellow guy and loves people.

We suspect he has had trauma to a hind leg, perhaps an old injury. Sometimes he drags it a little. But our vet says it’s not likely to get worse or cause him any problems.

As a senior, he will need his teeth checked. He has done some meet and greets with dogs, but has not done great. He may be OK with a female. Otherwise, he should be an only dog – not cats.

He’s good with older kids, but too much for little ones.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128