LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break is causing traffic problems on New Loudon Road Monday morning.

The southbound lane of Loudon Road, Route 9, is closed near Siena College due to an overnight water main break.

The break occurred south of Maxwell Road. The right lane of New Loudon Road is blocked between Springwood Manor Drive and Turner Lane.

