Troy to conduct open house events on city-owned foreclosed properties

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the City Assessor’s office will conduct a series of open house events on July 27 at 10 city-owned foreclosed properties. These properties are currently available for sale.

The open house events will be held on Thursday, July 27 in two sessions, 8:30-10:00am and again from 10:00-11:30am.

“The City of Troy is pleased to offer the public this unique opportunity to participate in the foreclosed property sale process. We encourage interested buyers to attend the upcoming July open house events organized by the Assessor’s office and explore these available properties for sale in the Collar City,” said Madden.

City staff will be available onsite on July 27 at all locations to provide public access to the properties. Those attending are asked to bring a flashlight and wear appropriate footwear.

The foreclosed properties are as follows:

8:30 am – 10:00 am

773 River Street

5 Birch Street

24 Frear Avenue

3034 Tibbits Avenue

63 Collins Avenue

557 Fourth Street

10:00 am – 11:30 am

71 Ingalls Avenue

10 Marshall Street

3100 Sixth Avenue

32 Pawling Avenue

The city is accepting bid proposals on available foreclosed properties from Saturday, July 1 until Friday, August 4, 2017. Proposals must be delivered to the Office of the City Assessor, 433 River Street, Ste. 5001, Troy New York 12180 by 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 4.

Following the proposal review process, recommended sale proposals will be given to the Troy City Council for final approval on September 7, 2017.

For more information on the process and a list of available properties contact the City Assessor’s office at (518) 279-7126 or visit the Assessment department homepage.