Senator Schumer returns Purple Heart to owner’s family

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A once missing Purple Heart award was returned to the family of New York State war veteran it belonged to.

The medal was found in the dirt several years ago.

But, U.S. Senator (NY-D) Chuck Schumer’s office could not track down its rightful owner.

Finally, after years of searching, they learned the medal belonged to Bernard J. McNamara, a World War II hero and a Bronx native.

McNamara has since passed away, but the medal was given to his family.

Senator Schumer had this to say on returning the Purple Heart.

“It is a privilege and an honor to return this Purple Heart to the family of decorated World War II veteran, Bernard J. McNamara,” Schumer said.