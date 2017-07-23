Saratoga County Fair brings in record attendance

Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Fair saw record breaking attendance this year.

Event organizers believe this was due to the week’s great weather.

The fair closed tonight at midnight preceded by a demolition derby at 7 p.m.

