Police, multiple SWAT teams respond to standoff situation on 6th Ave in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An hours-long standoff is over in Troy, but is still being investigated.

The scene cleared around 4 p.m., when police weren’t able to locate the individual in question.

According to neighbors it all started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troy Police blocked off 6th Avenue between 101st and 102nd Streets, in Lansingburgh as they surrounded a yellow house.

Police said officers surrounded a building and activated the Troy Police Emergency Response Team (SWAY) to assist in the situation. Colonie SWAT is also assisted as well as a number of other police agencies.

Some neighbors were forced to evacuate, including two women and four kids who live on the first floor.

Police were looking for one of the women’s husbands who doesn’t live at the home.

All this was taking place while they were getting ready to celebrate his daughter’s fifth birthday with a party in the backyard.

Shawn Massey lives down the block and said a deputy told him police chased the man into the house and thought he heard him loading a weapon, at that time the officer backed off.

Other agencies were called in and swat teams were activated.

The standoff went on for hours until police were finally able to make entry, but found the house empty.

Neighbors speculate the man somehow snuck out the back before the backup arrived.

“They should have done it sooner instead of waiting all these hours. At the end of the day they should have listened to his wife, she said he wasn’t in the house, she should know best, she lives there,” Massey said.

Police said the suspect from today’s standoff is still being sought.