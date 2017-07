TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 6th Avenue between 101st and 102nd Street due to an ongoing police standoff situation.

Police say officers have surrounded a building and have activated the Troy Police Emergency Response Team (SWAY) to assist in the situation. Colonie SWAT is also assisting as well as a number of other police agencies.

