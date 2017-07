SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The horses, jockeys and owners are often identified as the winners at the track.

But, Saturday revealed that not all winners come with four legs, wear silks or invest their lives in an age old sport.

Both, Sean Connors and Liz Conway won when Conway said YES!

Connors proposed to Conway at the winners circle at the Saratoga Race Course.

The newly engaged couple is excited for the next stage of their lives.