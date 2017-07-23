Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free

By Published:
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) – Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax-free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed at stores on base while they were in the military.

The group that runs thousands of stores on U.S. Army and Air Force bases worldwide is about to gain 13 million potential new customers.

That will give the Exchange more ammunition in its fight against Amazon and other retailers for veterans’ online shopping dollars.

It’s the latest way the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery.

Veterans can sign up now at http://www.vetverify.com to be eligible.

