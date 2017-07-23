Hats off to the Saratoga racing season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What’s the Saratoga track without talking about what’s on top of people’s heads?

The Hats Off to Saratoga hat contest took place today and hosted by NEWS10 ABC’s own Lydia Kulbida.

This was the 26th annual contest.

There were multiple categories to compete in including Fashionably Saratoga, Uniquely Saratoga, and Creative Kids.

People came from as far as Florida to show off their hats!

One contestant, Julie Potter, won the Uniquely Saratoga category for the 5th year in a row!

But, that’s not to say there weren’t some other crazy hats.

NEWS10 ABC will be at the track all season with coverage of races and of course local news. Be sure to tune in for the latest at Saratoga.