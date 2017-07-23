Controversy over Megaplex development in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy is known for its small business atmosphere.

But, now a Megaplex theater could soon be moving into the neighborhood.

Its proposed design is getting a lot of backlash.

When a movie theater was first proposed, many in the city weren’t happy about the idea.

Now they’re even more concerned after seeing what it may look like.

“You don’t want it to be something that is just like as if you took something from a mall and you stuck it right here in downtown Troy,” said Kathy Peters, mother of an RPI student.

That’s how Kathy Peters feels, looking at the design for a Megaplex in downtown Troy.

She’s not against opening a movie theater in the city but says the proposal looks out of place.

“It doesn’t really quite fit with kind of the feel, the historic feel that’s here in Troy,” Peters said.

CPA Architecture just revealed the plans for the more than $20 million Megaplex. That’s filling the vacant lot where the former city hall once stood.

It will contain 11 theaters with a lower level parking garage.

“The design can be changed piece by piece but I think what’s there is nicer than what’s there now, which is absolutely nothing,” said Cory Nelson, Troy Kitchen owner

Nelson is willing to live with the design so long as something is built at that spot and he’s not turned off by the modern-look.

“Troy definitely has a lot of history and being that it’s a new construction building it kind of goes against that but I think it could be a cool contrast between old and new,” Nelson said.

Kathy Peters and her son Michael just hope those behind the plans rethink their ideas.

“I think that they might want to change it so that it looks a little more like this area,” said Michael Peters.

“They have a really a great opportunity to do something cool and I hope they don’t miss it,” said Kathy Peters.

This Wednesday night (July 26) there will be a public hearing at city hall.

If all goes as planned construction is expected to begin this fall with the theaters opening in time for the 2018 holiday season.