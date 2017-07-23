Albany Police investigating Saturday night shooting on Grandview Terrace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Grandview Terrace Saturday night that left two people in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police responded around 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the area of Second Avenue and Grandview Terrace for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two male victims with gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims were treated at the scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.