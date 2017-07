LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A water main break has taken place near Bellini’s restaurant in Latham at 624 New Loudon Road.

Additionally, the addresses of 624-636 of New Loudon Road have been impacted, as well as Glennon Road.

The Town of Colonie Police Department and Colonie-Latham Water Departments have stated it could take six to eight hours to repair.

Bellini’s restaurant has been forced to close during this process.

